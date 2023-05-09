Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for May and June 2023:

  • Needham 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference
    Cristina Tate, Interim CFO and SVP of Finance
    New York, NY
    Wednesday, May 17, 2023
    11:45 am ET / 2:45 pm PT presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day
  • B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    Beverly Hills, CA
    Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
    Kevin Rhodes, CFO
    New York, NY
    Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Bank of America Global Technology Conference
    Kevin Rhodes, CFO
    Cristina Tate, SVP Finance
    San Francisco, CA
    Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit: Age of AI Scaling
    Cristina Tate, SVP Finance
    Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO
    Virtual
    Thursday, June 8, 2023
    2pm ET / 11am PT presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.extremenetworks.com%2F or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230505005056r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005056/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.