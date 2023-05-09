Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for May and June 2023:

Extreme CONNECT 2023 User Conference

Ed Meyercord, President & CEO, members of executive team

Berlin, Germany

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

10:30 AM CET meeting

How to Watch:

May 9th - LinkedIn or YouTube

May 10th - LinkedIn or YouTube

Needham 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference

Cristina Tate, Interim CFO and SVP of Finance

New York, NY

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

11:45 am ET / 2:45 pm PT presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day

B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Ed Meyercord, President & CEO

Beverly Hills, CA

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Kevin Rhodes, CFO

New York, NY

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Kevin Rhodes, CFO

Cristina Tate, SVP Finance

San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit: Age of AI Scaling

Cristina Tate, SVP Finance

Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO

Virtual

Thursday, June 8, 2023

2pm ET / 11am PT presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.extremenetworks.com%2F or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

