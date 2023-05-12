Drilling to Total Depth Expected to take About 20 Days

DANVILLE, CA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp. ( American: TPET) (“Trio”), an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on strategic, high growth energy projects in California, today announced that the Ensign Drilling Rig #540 has commenced drilling operations on Trio’s HV-1 well located at the South Salinas Project. It is anticipated that it will take about 20 days to drill the well to total depth.

Drilling of HV-1 commenced at 8:00PM Pacific Time on Thursday May 4, 2023. The anticipated total depth of the well will be 6,500 feet. The HV-1 confirmation well is a two-mile step-out from Trio’s HV-3A discovery well that found high-quality, mid-gravity oil at depths of about 3,750 to 5,100 feet. The HV-1 well location was chosen based on interpretation of three-dimensional seismic data and the well will help define the magnitude of this new oil and gas field, in which Trio owns an 85.75% working interest.

Mr. Frank Ingriselli, Trio’s Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are fortunate to be able to secure our drilling rig in the first week post-IPO, and to commence drilling operations in our third week post-IPO. This key milestone was accomplished in a much shorter timeframe than we originally anticipated, which was approximately two months. Our expedited timeline has accelerated our development plans to commercialize and produce from our asset, and we are optimistic that this could lead to a growth in shareholder value.”

About Trio Petroleum Corp.

Trio Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Bakersfield, California, with operations in Monterey County, California. Trio has a large, approximately 9,267-acre asset called the “South Salinas Project Asset” where it owns an 85.75% working interest. Trio’s immediate plans are to commence drilling of its HV-1 confirmation well followed by drilling a second well named HV-2. Previous operations on this asset have successfully drilled two (2) production/discovery wells which Trio now owns.

