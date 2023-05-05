WELL Health to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 12, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the Company will release its First Quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Date

Friday, May 12, 2023

Time

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Local

Toronto: 416-764-8650
Vancouver:778-383-7413

North American Toll-Free

+1-888-664-6383

International

+1-416-764-8650

Webcast URL

https://www.well.company/for-investors/events/

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company. WELL's overarching mission is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally. WELL exists to enable healthcare practitioners with best-in-class technology and services. WELL has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system across Canada including the nation's largest network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services. In the United States, WELL provides omni-channel healthcare services and solutions targeting specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental disorders. In addition to providing patient services, WELL develops, integrates, and sells its own suite of technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. WELL's practitioner enablement platform includes: Electronic Medical Records ("EMR"), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), digital health apps and data protection solutions. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

