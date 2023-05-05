PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the Company will release its First Quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Date Friday, May 12, 2023 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Local Toronto: 416-764-8650

Vancouver:778-383-7413 North American Toll-Free +1-888-664-6383 International +1-416-764-8650 Webcast URL https://www.well.company/for-investors/events/

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company. WELL's overarching mission is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally. WELL exists to enable healthcare practitioners with best-in-class technology and services. WELL has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system across Canada including the nation's largest network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services. In the United States, WELL provides omni-channel healthcare services and solutions targeting specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental disorders. In addition to providing patient services, WELL develops, integrates, and sells its own suite of technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. WELL's practitioner enablement platform includes: Electronic Medical Records ("EMR"), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), digital health apps and data protection solutions. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-12-2023-301816884.html

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.