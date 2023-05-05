Natural Grocers® Announces the Closure of Two Dallas-Fort Worth Area Stores

2 hours ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 5, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® announces plans to close two stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on June 27, 2023. The two North Texas stores, Fort Worth-North, located at 5230 North Tarrant Parkway and Coppell, located at 120 S. Denton Tap Road, Suite 300, will begin store-wide closing sales on May 15, 2023, with discounts of 25% off everything in the stores. All sales will be final.

The Company is working closely with each of its valued good4uSM Crew members impacted by these closures to identify transfer opportunities to other stores. All other impacted Crew members will be offered a transition package, including severance and benefits.

Fort Worth-North and Coppell are two of 25 Natural Grocers stores in Texas. Natural Grocers states the decision to close the stores was made after careful consideration of each store's performance and reflects the Company's commitment to enhancing operating efficiencies across its store base. The Company states it currently has no plans to close any additional stores.

"We made the difficult decision to close two lower-performing stores, Fort Worth-North and Coppell," said Kemper Isely, Co-President of Natural Grocers. "We remain committed to serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and believe that our neighboring stores will continue to provide these communities the world-class customer service, quality and affordability for which Natural Grocers is known."

Stores Near Fort Worth-North:

  1. Keller: 1501 Keller Parkway, Keller, TX 76248
  2. Hurst: 759 Grapevine Highway, Hurst, TX 76054

Stores Near Coppell:

  1. Dallas – Preston and Forest: 11661 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75230
  2. DallasRichardson: 677 West Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson, TX 75080

Please direct questions related to the closures or about the Company to Katie Macarelli: [email protected].

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

