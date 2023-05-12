NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer David Sides and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Arnold will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT.

A recording of the event will be available at investor.nextgen.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005050/en/