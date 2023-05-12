Bird Saw More Than 700% Increase in Ridership in Kansas City During 2023 NFL Draft Weekend

38 minutes ago
Bird Global, Inc. (

NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today shared results from its exclusive e-scooter partnership for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Daily rides in Kansas City increased by 724% during the draft weekend which ran from Thursday, April 27th through Saturday, April 29th.

Bird recently expanded its fleet to 1,400 scooters in the city and its surrounding metro area ahead of the draft which was held on April 27th. In addition to making e-scooters available to attendees, Bird also strategically located new parking spots around the city to expedite local travel during the event.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Kansas City and the NFL to support the 2023 NFL Draft by providing efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation to attendees,” said Shane Torchiana, CEO, Bird. “Our expanded scope as Kansas City’s only approved scooter partner showcases the trust established through our continued operations, understanding of local transportation needs, and our commitment to providing environmentally friendly transportation.”

Peak ridership took place on Thursday evening just prior to the event, with over 800 rides taking place in a single hour, a 1,500% increase vs. the same hour in the prior week. More than 5,000 riders took rides with Bird, an average of over two rides per person during the week. The majority of rides occurred between the location of the draft in Union Station to the south and the Power and Light entertainment district to the north, indicating commute activity between the two key locations.

In addition to its role at this year’s draft, Bird has also commenced operations in several new cities including Hamilton, Ontario in the greater Toronto area; Perth, Australia; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Montgomery, Alabama, confirming the impact Bird has in providing access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation in cities across the globe.

For more information on Bird, visit www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

