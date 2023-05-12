MINNEAPOLIS, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “iMedia”) ( IMBI, IMBIL) today announced that the Company is noncompliant with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") as a result of its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the required due date of April 28, 2023 (the "NASDAQ Notice").



The NASDAQ Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's shares of common stock, though NASDAQ will broadcast an indicator over its market data dissemination network noting the Company's noncompliance. If the Company remains noncompliant with the Rule at the end of the 180-day exception period, the Company's shares of common stock will be subject to delisting from NASDAQ.

As previously reported by the Company in its Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the SEC on May 1, 2023, the Company was unable to timely file the Form 10-K without unreasonable effort or expense.

Nasdaq has informed us that the Company has until July 3, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until October 25, 2023, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company is working diligently to complete the Form 10-K and anticipates filing it with the SEC as promptly as practicable.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. ( IMBI, IMBIL) is a global media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The Company owns and operates four television networks, which are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and 123tv. ShopHQ, the company’s flagship television network with a thirty-year history, is nationally distributed in the U.S. to over 90 million homes via its affiliation agreements in cable, satellite, and broadcast, and reach viewers through its social platforms and its OTT Ap on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Samsung Smart-televisions.

iMedia’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia’s 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

Investors:

Ken Cooper

[email protected]

(952) 943-6119

Media:

[email protected]

(952) 943-6125

