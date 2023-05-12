Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support has announced the successful completion of a groundbreaking external flight test platform mission.

In November of 2019, twelve 3D-printed ceramic samples were sent to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Sidus Space External Flight Test Platform (EFTP) in support of a study performed by Alfred University. The 3D-printed ceramic samples were exposed to space weather and radiation environment for approximately 260 days on Sidus’ EFTP. Upon return, the samples were evaluated for radiation damage and structural integrity by examining their mechanical properties after having experienced thermal cycling during flight and mechanical vibrations during launching and landing.

"We are pleased to be able to use EFTP to support valuable research to inform future spacecraft design as our years of spaceflight heritage have done so to this point,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space.

EFTP is a highly reconfigurable external testing platform which is brought up to the ISS and is mounted outside in the harsh space environment. EFTP offers unique opportunities to conduct microgravity research in space. EFTP provides the ability to develop, test, and fly experiments, hardware, materials, and advanced electronics from the ISS at a reduced cost and schedule. EFTP allows for rapid on-orbit testing and payload return, increase Technology Readiness Level (TRL) ability and because payloads are returned, a detailed post-mission analysis of effects of the space environment are possible. The EFTP platform is one of our important space platforms offered and helps fulfill Sidus Space’s commitment to innovation within the industry by providing a comprehensive end-to-end space-based infrastructure.

An article about the study has been published in the American Ceramic Society Bulletin.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005201/en/