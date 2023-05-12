Agreement will deliver additional maintenance services for commercial fleets electric vehicle charging infrastructure to help keep electric fleets operating and on the road.

Miami Beach, Fla., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK) (“Blink”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and Amerit Fleet Solutions (“Amerit”), a provider of customized nationwide fleet maintenance and repair programs, today announced a cooperative agreement for Amerit to provide on-site preventative maintenance support for Blink’s growing fleet customers.

The agreement allows Blink customers to tap into Amerit’s expertise to provide on-site preventative care and service on Blink’s state-of-the-art fleet charging stations, helping to increase uptime, safety, and reliability and keep electric fleets on the road.

"Thanks to significant advances in EV battery technology, and more government mandates to lower vehicle emissions, the growth of electric fleet vehicles is steadily climbing, requiring unique needs in servicing charging infrastructure,” said Michael Battaglia, Chief Revenue Officer at Blink Charging. “The agreement with Amerit ensures Blink is provided the best in EV charger maintenance to keep electric fleet vehicles charged and operational, a key component to total cost of ownership.”

Amerit is a nationwide leader in maintenance and repair services for charging hardware. Amerit’s EV Anywhere program provides the highest quality maintenance and repair services on location by leveraging their nationwide footprint of over 1700 trained technicians across the country. As fleets are transitioning to electric vehicles and installing Blink Charging equipment, Amerit’s team is able to provide mobile support and service, as well as ongoing preventative maintenance on the Blink Charging infrastructure.

“Blink is a leader in electric vehicle charging equipment, and we’re looking forward to supporting their customers by offering service programs across the US,” said Amerit’s CEO Dan Williams. “With trained and certified technicians spread across the country, Amerit stands ready to rapidly scale services to Blink customers.”

As part of its service, Amerit will provide quarterly, bi-annual, or annual checks, to ensure Blink’s fleet charging stations are clean, functioning, and report any damage that may have occurred. Amerit is the first point of contact physically to the charger if there should be a need to report any warranty or serviceability issues.

“Amerit Fleet has been a leader in vehicle uptime and maintenance, and we applaud them for expanding their offerings to meet the demands of the growing EV market, and offer a full solution for electrified fleets,” added Amy Dobrikova, VP Fleet Solutions at Blink Charging.

About Blink Charging



Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

About Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit’s trusted and respected team of fleet maintenance professionals leverage a nationwide infrastructure paired with electric and alternative fuel expertise, to provide custom-built maintenance programs to fleets across the country. Our team of highly skilled technicians and managers provide maintenance and repair programs to over 185,000 vehicles to improve clients’ fleet uptime, safety, and reliability. Amerit’s comprehensive and innovative service solutions, paired with a customized approach driven by core values of partnership and integrity, deliver peace-of-mind to customers while keeping their assets on the road, anywhere across the country. For more information, please visit ameritfleetsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties with respect to the success of the future pilot projects and sales of the power booster system in the United States as described above, as well as the risks disclosed in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

