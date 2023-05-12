SARASOTA, Fla. and BANGKOK, Thailand, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris-Craft, America’s Boatbuilder Since 1874 and wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (: WGO), has named Millennium Group Corporation (Asia) PLC (MGC-Asia) its exclusive authorized retailer for Chris-Craft boats in Thailand and the ASEAN region.



MGC-Asia is a leading automotive and marine retailer that has earned an excellent reputation selling and servicing luxury goods for over two decades. MGC-Asia's business ecosystem and expertise in customer service, plus partners such as Riverdale Marina in Pathum Thani, Thailand and Ocean Marina in Pattaya, Thailand play an important role in the recreational boating industry in the region.

"For over 149 years, Chris-Craft has offered a high level of craftsmanship and true luxury, becoming an American icon,” said Steve Heese, president of Chris-Craft. “MGC Marine's expertise in the luxury segment will now help Chris-Craft expand in a fast-growing market for recreational marine activities. We believe our quality boats combined with MGC-Asia’s Lifestyle Mobility Ecosystem will elevate Chris-Craft into a leading brand in Thailand and ASEAN."

To commemorate the partnership, Chris-Craft leaders attended the grand opening of the new MGC-Asia - Riverdale Marina showroom near Bangkok. With nearly 1,000 attendees, MGC-Asia hosted a blessing of the building, along with a press conference and a product launch event.

“The facility is world class, and the Riverdale Marina is the perfect location for the growth of our brand,” said Gavan Hunt, head of sales for Chris-Craft. “We are excited about our future with MGC-Asia and look forward to working with them to showcase our high-performance, luxury boats.”

The Riverdale Marina facility will sell Chris-Craft’s full line of boats including the Launch and Launch GT series, the Calypso series, and the Catalina series. The new showroom displays up to six boats and features cozy lounges plus an open-air sunset balcony that offers a breathtaking view.

Aftersales service is also provided at a fully equipped Chris-Craft service center, with professional team members also trained by Mercury Marine Singapore. New Chris-Craft owners will enjoy a full range of personal services, with professional marina staff on hand to launch and retrieve their boats, followed by a thorough cleaning before they are securely stored at the dry dock.

Photos from the event can be found here.

About Chris-Craft

Chris-Craft, America's boatbuilder Since 1874, leads the industry in craftsmanship and quality which represents the company's enduring devotion to its proud past. Chris-Craft is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida and builds the following sterndrive and outboard power boat models for the 2023 Collection: The Launch, Launch GT, Calypso, and the Catalina, which range in length from 24 to 35 feet. For more information, visit: www.chriscraft.com. Chris-Craft is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (: WGO), a 65-year-old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

For more information, contact:

Daniel Sheaffer, Chris-Craft

Marketing Content Specialist

+1 (941) 358-3733 | [email protected]