At an awards dinner in Harrisburg last week, Pennsylvania American Water received the Commonwealth’s top award for the best in environmental innovation and expertise. The Governor%26rsquo%3Bs+Award+for+Environmental+Excellence, presented by the secretaries of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), recognized the company for its April 2022 Paperless+Billing%2FTree+Planting+campaign. Through this sustainability-focused company initiative, the company planted nearly 2,000 trees in recognition of customers switching to paperless billing in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone+10+Million+Trees+Partnership.

L to R: Davitt Woodwell, President, Pennsylvania Environmental Council; Thomas Chiomento, VP, Business Development, Government & External Affairs, Pennsylvania American Water; Brenda Lee Sieglitz, Director of Major Giving Pennsylvania, Chesapeake Bay Foundation; Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; Laura Martin, Senior Director, Government & External Affairs, Pennsylvania American Water; Richard Negrin, Acting Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

Pennsylvania American Water joined 20 other businesses, schools and community organizations recognized with this honor. Award nominations were evaluated for their degree of environmental protection, innovation, partnership, economic impact, consideration of climate change, sustainability, environmental justice, and outcomes achieved.

“We are honored to be recognized by Governor Shapiro and PA DEP for our efforts to help our customers make more sustainable choices,” said Thomas Chiomento, vice president of business development, government and external affairs for Pennsylvania American Water. “The trees that we planted through this initiative will help improve air and water quality, prevent pollution from running into our streams and rivers, and contribute to a healthy, thriving environment in communities we serve across the Commonwealth.”

Two other award recipients – Lower Allen Township for their Water Sampling & Analysis for Cedar Run and Yellow Breeches Creek and The Watersmith Guild for their First Waves Program – were recipients of prior funding through Pennsylvania American Water’s annual Environmental+Grant+Program. Representatives from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation joined the company in receiving the award.

Brenda Lee Sieglitz, director of major giving for Pennsylvania at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, commended the company for this accolade. “Pennsylvania American Water understands the true costs and value to clean water of planting a tree and has shown their dedication to the Keystone Trees Partnership through this paperless billing project,” Sieglitz said. “Thank you, Pennsylvania American Water, for your support.”

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

