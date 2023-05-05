PR Newswire

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ), today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8:30 AM EST. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update, including an overview of the Company's operations and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, Lucid's Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's first-quarter 2023 financial results.

The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company's website at luciddx.com. Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-877-870-4263 and international listeners should dial 1-412-317-0790. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name "Lucid Diagnostics Business Update" to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at luciddx.com.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

