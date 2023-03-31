PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of KeyBank, was named "Best Family Wealth Counselling" for its enhanced consultative services at the 2023 Family Wealth Report (FWR) awards. The annual FWR awards recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

Key Family Wealth was selected for Best Family Wealth Counselling category from a shortlist of outstanding multi-family office providers. The firm was awarded for its enhanced legacy planning and education services units, which have helped families navigate the complex issues around generational transition, governance, and succession. This distinction recognizes Key Family Wealth's deep industry expertise and its ability to deliver impactful solutions to the largest and most complex families across the country.

"Being recognized by our peers in the wealth industry is a true honor," said Gary Poth, head of Key Family Wealth. "Winning this award is a testament to our commitment to enhance the lives of our clients with the unparalleled care and service we provide to our families across generations."

The FWR awards pool of judges consists of around forty experts coming from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants, and other service providers each of whom has in-depth wealth management knowledge and experience.

Family Wealth Report is a leading publication that reports on the wealth management and family office industry.

About Key Family Wealth

Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of KeyBank is one of the largest and oldest multi-family offices in the country managing more than $18.3 billion in AUM and $6.5 billion in AUA at March 31, 2023. Key Family Wealth develops and implements impactful investment, tax, and estate strategies to help ultra-high net worth families grow, retain, and protect wealth across generations. Clients receive a dedicated team of advisors with expertise in investments, tax, philanthropic, credit and estate planning who are focused on delivering a world class client experience.

About KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY, Financial)

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp