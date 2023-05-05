NJASAP set to host largest informational picket in Union history on Saturday, May 6 at 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting in Omaha

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

NJASAP_members_fight_for_their_livelihoods_and_job.jpg

NJASAP set to host largest informational picket in NetJets history during Berkshire Hathaway Meeting in Omaha on May 6.

WHO:
 The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,000-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) (NYSE: BRK.A) subsidiary.

WHAT:
 Informational picketing by as many as 1,000 NetJets pilots and their family members.

WHERE:
 CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska

WHEN:
 Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 0600LT to 1600LT

WHY:

  • Despite the sustained pilot labor crisis, NetJets executives have chosen not to take meaningful steps to attract and to retain talented pilot personnel, putting the brand's status as the global leader in private air transportation at risk.
  • Indeed, as the pilot shortage tightens its grip on the marketplace, NetJets's competitive position continues to diminish based on the Executive Management Team's refusal to acknowledge and to take proactive steps to compete for pilot talent.
  • Absent appropriate competitive adjustments, NetJets has little hope of evading the repercussions of losing talented, experienced pilots to Part 121 carriers who are offering dramatically enhanced packages of compensation and working conditions.
  • NJASAP views this head-in-the-sand stance as unfathomable – especially when we stand ready to partner with management to recapture NetJets's former cache, benefiting all Berkshire Hathaway stakeholders.

CONTACTS:
 NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux
(404) 398-3926
[email protected]
GenuineQS.com

NJASAP__NetJets_pilots_picket_across_from_the_company_headquarters_in_Columbus_on_April_19__2023.jpg

NJASAP_v1_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DC91301&sd=2023-05-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/njasap-set-to-host-largest-informational-picket-in-union-history-on-saturday-may-6-at-2023-berkshire-hathaway-shareholders-meeting-in-omaha-301816776.html

SOURCE NJASAP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC91301&Transmission_Id=202305050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC91301&DateId=20230505
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.