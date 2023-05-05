PR Newswire

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed" or the "Company"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8:30 AM EST. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update including an overview of the Company's operations and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, PAVmed's President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's first-quarter 2023 financial results.

The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed.com. Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-866-652-5200 and international listeners should dial 1-412-317-6060. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name "PAVmed Business Update" to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed.com.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths. Its other majority-owned subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. Veris is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform.

For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed.com.

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx.com.

For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pavmed-to-hold-a-business-update-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-17-2023-301817105.html

SOURCE PAVmed Inc.