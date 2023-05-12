Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers helping enterprises gain maximum benefit from the cloud capabilities of AWS.

Study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called AWS Ecosystem Partners 2023, scheduled to be released in October. The report will cover provider services including consulting, migration, managed services, data analytics and machine learning, as well as SAP workloads on AWS.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

AWS partners play critical roles ensuring enterprises can keep up with AWS’s innovations, including data analytics and machine learning (ML), as well as support for enterprise sustainability, digital sovereignty and business transformation. To succeed, businesses partner with providers offering CloudOps for security and governance, resource and cost optimization, provisioning and more.

"Partners are crucial for enterprises to keep up with the ever-expanding capabilities of AWS,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “As enterprises lean into AWS to deliver IT infrastructure for business transformation, these organizations require strong partners to take advantage of the array of new capabilities offered by this leading public cloud provider.”

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to nearly 130 AWS service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants to be covered are:

AWS Consulting Services, evaluating providers offering training, analysis, insight and guidance on business and IT needs, including cloud strategy, business case development and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). These companies must demonstrate value through perceptible business outcomes or other measurable improvements.

AWS Migration Services, covering partners offering technology, products and services to support workload operation and migration. These providers should excel in automated testing, migration and deployment and typically work closely with clients over requirements such as readiness assessment and change management.

AWS Managed Services,assessing providers of IaaS and PaaS hyperscale platforms and a range of professional and managed services, including orchestration, provisioning and management of a client’s cloud environment, to maximize performance, reduce cost and ensure compliance and security.

AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, assessing providers of capabilities to collect and analyze an expanding array of data types and use machine learning for faster, more efficient analysis of various types of data across different systems and applications.

AWS SAP Workloads, evaluating providers that enable the provisioning and operation of SAP systems such as SAP HANA. In addition to implementing AWS as a replacement for enterprise hardware, these partners design, develop and optimize new processes and business flows.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global AWS partner ecosystem and examine products and services available in Brazil, Germany and the U.S. ISG analysts Frank Heuer (Germany), Ashwin Gaidhani (U.S.) and Mauricio Ohtani (Brazil) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Providers not listed in the brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

