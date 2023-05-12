Two sisters from Broken Arrow advanced to a semi-regional competition after demonstrating exceptional spelling skills in their recent school spelling bees. Kesinu Ehimika, a fifth grader, claimed the top prize in the elementary school division, while older sister Ayiba Ehimika, an eighth grader, won the middle school division.

The siblings attend Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), one of the longest operating virtual charter schools.

"Every student has a unique learning style and deserves the chance to showcase their knowledge in a way that suits them best," said Audra Plummer, OVCA Head of School. "Opportunities like the virtual Spelling Bee cater to individual needs and equip students with the necessary resources to excel."

Kesinu said she enjoyed competing in the Spelling Bee with other fifth graders.

“It was exciting getting to spell different words and make new friends,” she said.

Repetition was crucial to Ayiba’s success, “I learned that practicing your words daily can help you win a spelling bee.”

Ayiba moved on to regionals. The Spelling Bees were held online.

