Mogo Inc. ( TSX:MOGO, Financial) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q1 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo’s Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results prior to market open on May 11.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, May 11, 2023 TIME: 3:00 p.m. (ET) DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8658 or (888) 886-7786 (International) Conference ID: 77750186 REPLAY: (416) 764-8692 or (877) 674-7070 until 3:00 p.m. (ET) June 11, 2023 Playback code: 750186 LIVE WEBCAST: http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mogo.ca%2F

