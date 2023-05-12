Insight CIO Nallapati Named to National Diversity Awards Power 50

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Suma Nallapati, global chief information officer at Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has been named to the Power 50 as part of the National Diversity Awards celebrated virtually last week at the 19th annual National Diversity and Leadership Conference.

The Power 50 honors women in the C-Suite who strive to improve their companies and communities through progressive initiatives to close the gender gap. Recipients exhibit commitment to company success, are highly regarded for their knowledgeable reputation, demonstrate dedication to community service and the empowerment of women, and possess strong leadership influence within their organizations.

“As a woman of color who started in technology when there were very few female programmers, let alone executives, I understand the importance of representation and being a role model. The one constant in my career is a hunger for solving problems. This centers on helping people, whether through innovative IT solutions to make their work lives easier and more productive or providing mentorship to help them move forward in their careers,” said Nallapati.

Nallapati leads a team of more than 450 information technology professionals who drive Insight’s digital transformation efforts. This includes modernizing+internal+systems to cloud- and platform-driven technologies, enabling a secure, data-driven operating model that enhances client experiences and automates day-to-day operations. Her team is piloting InsightGPT, a corporate generative AI architecture to autonomously+create new content while preserving proprietary information.

Beyond her role at Insight, Nallapati remains committed to creating more opportunities for young women in technology and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry through her work with the Blind Institute of Technology, LadyCoders and Women in STEM. She is also a board member of the American Heart Association, the Anderson College of Business at Regis University and the Colorado Technology Association.

The National Diversity Awards Power 50 list can be found online at diversityawards.org%2FPower50. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230505005287r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005287/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.