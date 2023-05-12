Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Refinancing of Laurel, MD Hotel

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( SOHO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company has executed a $10.0 million secured loan with Citi Real Estate Funding Inc., collateralized by a first mortgage on the DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel in Laurel, Maryland. The interest only loan, which has a principal balance of $10.0 million, matures in May 2028 and carries a fixed interest rate of 7.35%. Proceeds from the loan were used to repay the existing first mortgage and for general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased with the completion of the refinancing for this hotel, which allowed us to realize significant value created through the execution of a streamlined operating strategy,” commented Dave Folsom, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We view the favorable loan terms, which include payments nearly identical to the previous loan, as well as the considerable cash proceeds of approximately $2.7 million, as a positive outcome for the Company, particularly in the current lending environment.”

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.

ti?nf=ODgzMzExNCM1NTc4MDYwIzIwMDYwNDE=
Sotherly-Hotels-Inc-.png
Contact at the Company:
Mack Sims
Sotherly Hotels Inc.
306 South Henry Street, Suite 100
Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
(757) 229-5648
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.