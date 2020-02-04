PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL).

Class Period: February 4, 2020 – January 23, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2023

On January 24, 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice and eight states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's subsidiary, Google, accusing it of unlawfully abusing its dominance in digital advertising and violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, claiming that "Google abuses its monopoly power to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who dare to use competing ad tech products in a search for higher quality, or lower cost, matches."

On this news, Alphabet's Class A shares fell $2.09, or 2%, to close at $97.70 per share, while its Class C shares fell $2.00, or 2%, to close at $99.21 per share on January 24, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alphabet used its dominance in the field of digital advertising to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who used competing advertising products; (2) the foregoing conduct was anticompetitive in nature and likely to draw significant regulatory scrutiny; (3) Alphabet's revenues were unsustainable to the extent that they were the product of said anticompetitive conduct; (4) Alphabet's conduct, once revealed, would negatively impact the Company's reputation and expose it to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

