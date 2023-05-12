ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government and related agencies to sell their surplus assets, has partnered with the city of Roanoke Rapids to sell the Roanoke Rapids Theatre. Potential buyers can view the property and submit bid deposits now, and begin placing bids on this property starting Thursday, May 25, 2023.



“We’re hopeful that partnering with a trusted brand like GovDeals, will enable us to find a reputable buyer looking to bring new spirit and business to the area," says Larry Chalker, public works director for Roanoke Rapids. “This property would be ideal for a top tier entertainment and concert facility, a performing arts center or could easily be converted to a hotel with convention center or office space; the possibilities are endless”.

Roanoke Rapids Theatre is a 48k+ sq. ft., two floor property on 8.82 acres of land, including paved parking. The building was modeled after a 'Branson' Style Entertainment layout and has been regularly maintained. In addition to the main theatre, which has seating for 1,500, this property has multiple offices and restrooms, a conference room, luxury boxes, a grand foyer and a snack bar. It will be sold with all current contents including sound system, stage lighting, furniture, drink and ice machines, coolers and more.

Serious buyers are invited to inspect the property. An open house has been scheduled for Monday, May 22, 2023, from 9 am to 3 pm ET.

Selling real estate and personal property on GovDeals’ leading online platform maximizes value by reaching over five million registered buyers in a competitive online auction bid format which outperforms in-person sales. Properties sold on GovDeals are often repurposed by the winning buyer, helping to revitalize the area and further benefit the community.

This property will be open for bidding from May 25, 2023, through June 26, 2023. The city is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing any bids. To bid on the Roanoke Rapids Concert Events Facility or any property on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

