Kinaxis® Inc. ( TSX:KXS, Financial), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions1. Of the 20 vendors evaluated, Gartner positioned Kinaxis furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis, as well as highest on the Ability to Execute axis, making Kinaxis the first and only vendor to have ever placed the furthest on both axes in this report. Kinaxis attributes this position to its proprietary concurrent planning technique, vision for the future, including use of AI to empower teams, and track record of quickly deploying the RapidResponse® platform to deliver value for customers.

A complimentary copy of the report can be downloaded from the Kinaxis website. This is the ninth consecutive time Kinaxis has been named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant related to supply chain planning. Kinaxis’ dedication to the craft of planning is shown through its customer co-innovation, investment in academic and professional supply chain communities, and its commitment to help more companies transition to advance planning faster with its Planning One™ foundational package and RapidStart implementation approach.

“With the rate of global disruption accelerating, now more than ever it’s critical that supply chain leaders make decisions that not only benefit profits, but people and the planet as well. That requires a level of agility only possible by embracing concurrent planning,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “We believe our consistent placement as a Leader and recognition for our vision and ability to execute is a testament to how well we empower companies to make fast, confident decisions no matter how often things change.”

Leading manufacturers around the world in aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial, life sciences and pharmaceuticals, and retail trust Kinaxis as a valued supply chain partner, including Leonardo DRS, Mazda, Eaton, Siemens Healthcare and more.

With multiple planning applications powered by the single Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform, companies can choose from highly personalized transformation journeys to tailorable rapid deployments that can be deployed in-production in as few as 12 weeks with Kinaxis or a value-added reseller partner. Companies of all sizes can now transition to advanced concurrent planning with a low-risk, low-cost starting point to accelerate value realization.

Kinaxis’ Planning.AI advanced analytical approach automatically detects and fuses the best combination of heuristics, optimization and machine learning, providing a highly accurate answer in the fastest time possible. Planning.AI matures planning processes across supply and demand, driving next-level business results across the end-to-end supply chain.

In 2022 Kinaxis acquired MPO, a European headquartered company that offers a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform for multi party orchestration of orders, inventory, and transport. The addition of order management, reverse logistics, and transportation management extends Kinaxis’ vision for concurrent supply chain orchestration, allowing a complete real-time picture of every order across the lifecycle – from planned commitment through ultimate delivery.

Gartner defines a “supply chain planning solution as a platform providing technology support that allows a company to manage, link, align, collaborate and share its planning data across an extended supply chain. It supports demand creation through to the detailed supply-side response and from strategic through execution-level planning. A supply chain planning (SC) solution is the planning decision repository for a defined end-to-end supply chain and is the environment in which end-to-end integrated supply chain decisions are managed. It establishes a single version of the truth for the plan data and decisions, regardless of the underlying execution technology environment.”

According to Gartner, “Leaders demonstrate strong vision and execution capabilities for SCP solutions. They have broad, deep and differentiated functionality that addresses a broad range of user requirements. Their coverage of the main categories of planning capability — configure, optimize, respond and execution visibility (see Note 2) — is good enough, with a good balance across today’s categories and/or those planned for the future. Leaders have a reasonable range of features to support organizations’ maturity journeys. Their visions for supporting a Level 5 maturity planning environment align well with Gartner’s vision. Leaders anticipate where customer demands and markets are moving, and clearly identify how innovative technologies can be applied to planning applications. They have strategies to support emerging requirements to build future-proof SCP solutions that focus on enabling both high-quality decision making and achieving a high degree of user adoption. Because Leaders are typically well-established in leading-edge, complex user environments, they benefit from user communities that help them remain at the forefront of emerging needs and innovation. Leaders exhibit strong financial performance and viability with their SCP solutions. Leaders generally have good market penetration, as well as broad functional penetration of their customers. Many customers have deployed a single instance of a Leader’s SCP software that supports large planning models and a high degree of supply chain complexity.”

For further information, you can access a complimentary copy of the full Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report here.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, P. Orup Lund,T. Payne, J. Suleski, C, Thomson, A. Salley, May 2, 2023.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

