Leading biotech/biopharm company MindBio lists on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Psychedelic medicine fund, Negev Capital is a shareholder

Successful completion of Phase 1 trial and two fully funded Phase 2 trials begin shortly

World first take-home approvals for LSD-Microdosing clinical trials.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO); (the "Company" or "MindBio") is pleased to announce that its common shares have listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker MBIO.

The Company is also pleased to reveal that Negev Capital, a world leading institutional fund focusing on psychedelic medicines is a shareholder as is Shape Capital, Hardenbrook Group and Advisir Ventures.

MindBio will be one of only a handful of public companies globally focused on psychedelics conducting Phase 2 human clinical trials. It is the only company in the world to have clinical trials approved for LSD take-home use having successfully completed a Phase 1 LSD-Microdosing clinical trial in 2022. Two separate Phase 2 take home LSD-Microdosing trials are fully funded and due to start shortly. With a scientific team of 18 staff, MindBio is developing a Microdosing treatment protocol for at-home use and is developing a targeted treatment, formulation and digital intervention for scaling these treatments in the primary health system.

Chief Executive Justin Hanka said "We are changing the course of mental health treatments and believe that microdosing of psychedelic medicines combined with our proprietary treatment protocols will be a game changer for the treatment of depression and related mental health conditions at scale in the primary health care system.

We expect to make a number of strategic announcements over the coming months including much anticipated positive read outs from our Phase 1 LSD-Microdosing trial and progress of our two upcoming Phase 2 trials".

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take home LSD-Microdosing human clinical trials. MindBio has a leading presence in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology intervention protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in 80 patients, has a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

