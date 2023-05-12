MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Zoglo's Food Corp. (CSE:ZOG)(FSE:KX9) ("Zoglo's" or the "Company"), a plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that effective May 15, 2023, the Company will move its distribution network to Altra Foods. Altra Foods prides itself on being a full-service food distributor with complete inventory and multi-temperature storage facilities in Montreal and Toronto. Altra Foods has a national reach from Atlantic Provinces to British Columbia, supporting Canadian grocery stores and specialty food distribution networks.

Altra Foods has a large staff of well-managed, experienced salespeople spread across the country to service customers from coast to coast.

"We are proud of everything we've accomplished and look forward to carrying the momentum we've built into national grocery expansion with Altra Foods," says Val Jedras, CEO of Zoglo's. "The new business venture with Altra Foods will assist Zoglo's in the next growth phase."

Zoglo's also announces that its trading symbol on Frankfurt Stock Exchange has changed to "KX9".

ABOUT ZOGLO'S FOOD CORP.:

Zoglo's Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company that offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers' needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo's Food Inc., currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and aims to offer 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been distributed in over 3,000 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, and Loblaws, and have representation in the United States and Europe. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker: KX9.

ON BEHALF OF ZOGLO'S MANAGEMENT:

Val Jedras

CEO

[email protected]

+1 (647) 478-9585

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

