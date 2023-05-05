M.D.C. HOLDINGS' PRESENTATION AT THE J.P. MORGAN HOMEBUILDING AND BUILDING PRODUCTS CONFERENCE TO BE WEBCAST LIVE

DENVER, May 5, 2023

DENVER, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) announced that it is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. ET. The presentation can be heard live and will be available for replay by selecting the "Events" link on the Investor Relations section of the M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. website at www.mdcholdings.com.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

