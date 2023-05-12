NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Lori Shaffer, Kimberly-Clark's vice president of global nonwovens, recently participated in an ‘Empower Hour: Women in Leadership' panel and led a breakout session at the 9th annual American Manufacturing Summit in Chicago.

During the conversations, Lori discussed the people and experiences that have inspired her leadership style, how her personal purpose impacts how she shows up as a leader, insights into how purpose is embedded in Kimberly-Clark's DNA, and ways to leverage purpose to both attract and retain manufacturing talent.

"Being a leader is having a front row seat to seeing someone realize their hopes and dreams and grow into the person they were meant to be," said Lori.



