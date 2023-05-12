Central Puerto Acquires Evasa

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With this transaction, it adds 88,000 hectares to its assets and becomes the largest company in the Argentine forestry industry

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Central Puerto, the leading electrical energy producer in Argentina, acquired the forestry company EVASA (belonging to an Investment Fund of Harvard University), that company administers three business entities geographically located in the center of the province of Corrientes: Empresas Verdes Argentina, Las Misiones, and Estancia Celina.

"This acquisition represents a milestone for us and our forestry activity development strategy, which we consider is key in the potential growth of Argentina. This sector can be a source of opportunities for future business, linked to the processing and industrialization of timber, carbon bonds, and energy generation from biomass," stated Fernando Bonnet, CEO of Central Puerto.

Central Puerto is an Argentinian owned company. Boosted by its main shareholders (Guillermo Reca, Miguens-Bemberg family, and Eduardo Escasany), it strengthens business diversification and continues expanding in the forestry sector. Due to the previous acquisition of Masisa forestry assets in Argentina, Central Puerto turned into the main Argentine company in the forestry sector, holding over 160,000 hectares.

Argentina has one of the highest growth rates not only in the region, but in the world: trees grow approximately ten times faster than in the Northern Hemisphere. For this reason, the forestry sector in which Central Puerto continues to expand offers one of the businesses with the highest competitive advantages and the highest growth potential for foreign currency generation in Argentina.

About Central Puerto S.A.:
Central Puerto is a leading electrical energy generator in Argentina, owner of 14 power-generation stations with different technologies, with over 1000 employees, and holder of 16.2% of the market share thanks to its operation excellence and profitability. Its mission is to generate electrical energy efficiently, sustainably and in harmony with the environment. In addition, it aims at contributing to meet demand, managing business in a way that generates value not only for the Company, but also for society as a whole.

https://www.centralpuerto.com

For further information please contact:
Enrique Terraneo
+54 11 4317-5000

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753079/Central-Puerto-Acquires-Evasa

img.ashx?id=753079

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.