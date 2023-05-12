INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Investors in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. With Losses of Greater than $100,000 to Contact the Firm

41 minutes ago
Girard Sharp, LLP and Malmfeldt Law Group P.C., national investment, securities, and consumer class action firms, announce that they are investigating securities claims on behalf of investors who acquired stock in TriplePoint (NYSE: TPVG).

If you acquired TriplePoint stock and would like to discuss your potential claim, please email [email protected], visit our website, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (“TPVG”) describes itself as a “financing provider devoted to serving venture capital-backed companies.” According to a report issued by the Bear Cave on May 2, 2023, TPVG has “a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups.” The report further stated “the Bear Cave believes TriplePoint’s equity may be severely impaired, if it has any value at all.”

Following the report, shares of TPVG stock dropped approximately 8% in intraday trading on May 2.

If you acquired TPVG stock, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Adam Polk of Girard Sharp LLP, 601 California Street, Suite 1400, San Francisco, CA 94108, at (866) 981-4800, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.girardsharp.com, or by email at [email protected].

