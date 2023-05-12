Girard Sharp, LLP and Malmfeldt Law Group P.C., national investment, securities, and consumer class action firms, announce that they are investigating securities claims on behalf of investors who acquired stock in TriplePoint (NYSE: TPVG).

If you acquired TriplePoint stock and would like to discuss your potential claim, please email [email protected], %3Cb%3Evisit+our+website%3C%2Fb%3E, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (“TPVG”) describes itself as a “financing provider devoted to serving venture capital-backed companies.” According to a report issued by the Bear Cave on May 2, 2023, TPVG has “a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups.” The report further stated “the Bear Cave believes TriplePoint’s equity may be severely impaired, if it has any value at all.”

Following the report, shares of TPVG stock dropped approximately 8% in intraday trading on May 2.

If you acquired TPVG stock, %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+participate%3C%2Fb%3E.

We also encourage you to contact Adam Polk of Girard Sharp LLP, 601 California Street, Suite 1400, San Francisco, CA 94108, at (866) 981-4800, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at %3Cb%3Ewww.girardsharp.com%3C%2Fb%3E, or by email at [email protected].

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We serve on the Plaintiffs’ executive committee in the recent spoofing litigation against JPMorgan Chase that settled for $60 million, a favorable resolution that the district court preliminarily approved in December 2021. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503006110/en/