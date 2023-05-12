-Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / (OTC-PINK:MGON) Megola, Inc. ("MGON", "Company") a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines announced that it has engaged the services of Issuer Direct for the company's corporate communication platform to keep shareholders and potential investors regularly informed of the companies ongoing endeavors.

Robert Gardiner, Megola's President/CEO stated, " it is very important to establish a top tier news distribution and other relevant services for our shareholders and potential new investors to keep them privy of our continued growth and developments."

Megola has engaged the services of Issuer Direct which is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Megola will use Issuer Direct's principal platform to help produce and distribute MGON financial and business communications. Issuer Direct serves thousands of companies around the globe.

Megola will have access to Issuers Direct 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year - releases distributed via ACCESSWIRE's news network.

ABOUT MEGOLA

Megola Inc is a Nevada Corporation with its Corporate office located in Bonita Springs, FL and traded under the symbol MGON on the OTC Market. Megola is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco Freindly Product Lines. Megola through product and technology acquisitions has grown to have its own E-commerce Branding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining Megola's diverse manufactured product portfolios which allows the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide.

Contact:

Megola, Inc.

John MacLeod

http://megolacorp.com

http://twitter.com/alo_gem

[email protected]

1 888-587-1698

Stock information here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/overview.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding MGON's plans, objectives, future opportunities for MGON's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding MGON's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond MGON's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Megola, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753145/Megola-Inc-Retains-Issuer-Direct-for-its-Corporate-Communications



