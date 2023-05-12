PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American:AEF) (the "Fund") announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") have adopted a policy (the "Policy") pursuant to which it will cause the Fund to conduct a one-time tender offer for twenty percent (20%) of its then issued and outstanding shares of common stock on or before December 31, 2025, if the Fund's total return investment performance measured on a net asset value basis does not equal or exceed the total return investment performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Net) during the period commencing on October 1, 2022 and ending on September 30, 2025. The price at which shares are to be tendered and other terms and conditions of such tender offer would be determined by the Board in its discretion based on its review and consideration of the then-current size of the Fund, market conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

AEF is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company whose objective is to provide both current income and long-term appreciation.

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and abrdn Alternative Funds Limited.

The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

