Photo: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani & employee resource group members

Originally published in GoDaddy's 2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Report

We're building a culture that values diversity and prioritizes the importance of making opportunity inclusive for all. Not only because it fosters a more successful work environment, but because it creates a foundation for a more successful global community.

Representation makes us-and our communities- stronger.

Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) are more than buzzwords at GoDaddy.

Representation not only makes GoDaddy a better place to work, but it also makes us more innovative, creative and competitive within the tech industry. Our employees' different viewpoints and life experiences help us improve our products and reach more people. And empowering a diverse range of entrepreneurs in our communities strengthens society at large.

As a company that publishes its representation and pay parity results yearly, we are proud to affirm that we continue to achieve pay parity for women and underrepresented communities in almost all areas of our business. We conduct training about unconscious biases and are continually working to reduce its impact within our organization. Additionally, we are making significant inroads when it comes to increasing consistency in performance reviews, promotions and pay.

These, along with our other efforts outlined in GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report, continue to earn GoDaddy recognition from external organizations.

We're proud of the strides we've made, but in an ever-changing world, our efforts will always be a work in progress. That's why it's important to be transparent and share both our successes and defined areas for improvement. By being open about where we are today, we invite accountability for our DEIB initiatives in the future.

"We believe ‘You Belong Here'. And while acquiring great talent is never easy, our ability to identify, attract and hire diverse talent is essential to our continued efforts to build and cultivate a highly engaged, respectful and inclusive culture." - DAVID W., VICE PRESIDENT OF TALENT ACQUISITION

Joining forces from near and far.

GoDaddy is powered by a global workforce.

GoDaddy is a global company with employees around the world. We operate a hybrid workplace model, with some employees in offices and others working remotely. While this allows GoDaddy to best serve its diverse customer base, it can also create physical and temporal distance between teams. To close this gap, GoDaddy strives to create an environment that fosters communication and collaboration between employees, creates meaningful opportunities for engagement, and cultivates an inclusive community.

Included in these efforts are our 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) that bring together employees around common missions, identities, affinities and interests. Members of these ERGs often include allies and champions. ERGs provide a community for employees to develop relationships, enable their own and others' professional development, engage in corporate projects and programs, learn from each other, and have fun.

Our employee resource groups cultivate community and change.

"Acceptance and support have never lacked during my last 10+ years working at GoDaddy, and I'm grateful to see that it's only increasing as time goes on. I would not have stayed with GoDaddy as long as I have if I believed that the company's fundamental core values didn't align with my own." - JANE D., CARE PRODUCT OPERATIONS MANAGER, SERVICES

