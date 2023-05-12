Happy Cinco de Mayo !!!

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / WEED Inc. (OTCQB: BUDZ ) ("WEED" or the "Company"), a global cannabis & hemp bioresearch company based in the USA focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human and animal diseases announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, HEMP Biosciences Inc., received its hemp cultivation license from the state of Arizona. The license will allow the company to cultivate, process and manufacture hemp for the production of low THC & CBD products.

Mr. Glenn E. Martin of WEED Inc. comments, "This is a turning point for WEED Inc and its global subsidiaries as we come out of Covid lockdowns to now develop our proprietary strains to serve the medicinal world of Cannabis."

"We are excited to finalize the approval of this license from the state of Arizona," states HEMP BioSciences CEO, Jeffery Miller. "After 3 years of field testing, we're now allowed to expand operations to provide high-quality premium cannabidiol products to our customers."

HEMP BioSciences looks to manufacture flower, vapes for smoking & medicinal products (both pharma and non-pharma) to include low THC and Hemp CBD pre-rolls, infused THC Pre-rolls with Kief and/Hash as licenses allow.

The license will allow Hemp Biosciences to cultivate hemp on up to 100 acres of land in Arizona. The company plans to use this land to grow high-quality hemp strains that will be processed into CBD oil and other hemp-derived products.

Hemp Biosciences is committed to producing Premium high-quality cannabidiol products that are safe, effective, and affordable. The company uses WEED's finest proprietary hemp strains and employs rigorous quality control standards to ensure that its products are of the highest quality. Our CBD Oil has achieved high marks in testing as far away as Australia.

"We believe that CBD, CBG, CBN and minor cannabinoids have the potential to help many people with a variety of health conditions," said COO Nicole Breen, "We are committed to making our products accessible to as many people as possible, and this license will help us to do that." The company also announced that Ms. Breen received her "Facility Agent" card, which will allow Ms. Breen to sell/buy direct from Arizona dispensaries.

For more information about WEED Inc. symbol: BUDZ , HEMP BioSciences and its goals, please visit the company's website at WEEDincUSA.com

About WEED, Inc.

WEED, Inc. along with its subsidiary, Sangre AT, LLC, is an early-stage cannabis holding company, which focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease with a goal of identifying, collecting, and archiving a collection of medicinal cannabis strains. It also focuses on purchasing land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators. WEED, Inc. is based out of Tucson, Arizona and more information can be found on the corporation's website at www.WEEDIncUSA.com

About Sangre AT, LLC

Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre AgroTech") is WEED, Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary and is a plant genomic research and breeding company comprised of top-echelon scientists with extensive expertise in genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available.

