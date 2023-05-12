LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced that its AI division WITech has entered into an agreement with its first client in the Medical Sector, Anti Aging & Wellness, a provider of various anti-aging treatments including Stem Cell Therapy, HGH Therapy, TRT Therapy and more.

Terms of the agreement call for the following:

An extensive AI marketing campaign beginning in Southern California, Nevada and Latin America including Mexico.

Development of an AI platform for new patient intake and management.

The agreement is to be for one year non-exclusive as IDVV plans to expand its services to additional clients in the medical sector.

Payment for agreement to come on a quarterly basis based on set monthly fees and sales volume.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "We are pleased to announce our first agreement in the Medical sector. Anti-aging is a booming industry, and its very competitive. We anticipate yearly revenues to reach the seven figure range in short order from this agreement. As stated before, this is just the beginning, we will receive steady deal flow for our AI division as we grow into each industry we are focused on."

As news about the capability of AI is spreading and receiving positive feedback from major institutions. International Endeavors is ready to capitalize on this and grow.

We encourage everyone to follow us.

Twitter

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website

https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I. Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech and SF Corp as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com .

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753183/IDVV-Announces-Artificial-Intelligence-AI-Client-In-Medical-Sector



