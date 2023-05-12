Bank of Hope, the largest and most established Korean American bank in the United States, today announced the return of its signature “Guess the Winner” Sweepstakes to celebrate the 3rd year of its title sponsorship of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards, held May 24-28, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Bank of Hope has been a proud supporter of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (“LPGA”) since 2017, recognizing the passion, commitment, and excellence of the incredible women in professional sports. The Match-Play tournament will feature 64 top female golfers from around the world competing for a $1.5 million purse in Las Vegas at MGM Resorts’ Shadow Creek Golf Course, one of the most exclusive golf courses in the world.

“As the proud title sponsor of the LPGA Match-Play tournament, we are celebrating the spirit of match-play competition by once again hosting the ‘Guess the Winner’ sweepstakes,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Hope. “With this being the first year that the tournament is open to the public, I hope this sweepstakes presents another fun opportunity for spectators and fans to join in on the excitement.”

For the third year in a row, Bank of Hope’s “Guess the Winner” sweepstakes invites entrants to predict who will win the match-play tournament for a chance to win prizes from prestige brands. This year, entrants are vying to win one of fourteen premium prizes from MGM Resorts, LG, CheongKwanJang and Titleist.

Grand Prize (1 winner ) : The ultimate “MGM Resorts Getaway Package” for two (2), which includes: Three (3) night stay at luxury property ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas One (1) round of golf at Shadow Creek Golf Course

) The ultimate “MGM Resorts Getaway Package” for two (2), which includes: Other Prizes (13 winners): LG electronic devices,CheongKwangJang herbal supplements or Titleist golf balls LG Gram 14” 2-in-1 Lightweight Laptop (1 winner) LG XBOOM Speaker with Karaoke Creator RK7 (2 winners) Pack of 30 CheongKwanJang Korean Red Ginseng Everytime 3g Extract Sticks (5 winners) Box of a dozen Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (5 winners)

LG electronic devices,CheongKwangJang herbal supplements or Titleist golf balls

Individuals may enter the sweepstakes online at www.bankofhopelpgamatchplaysweeps2023.com beginning May 5, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. PDT through 11:59 p.m. PDT, May 26, 2023. The winners will be announced on or about June 9, 2023, and winners will be notified by email and/or phone within five (5) business days of selection or as soon as reasonably practicable. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the states in which Bank of Hope operates, including California, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama, as well as the state of Nevada where Shadow Creek is located. Sweepstakes’ entrants must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry to be eligible. For the Official Rules of this sweepstakes, please visit the sweepstakes website.

About Bank of Hope

Bank of Hope (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE), is the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $20.57 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama and Georgia. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California, Seattle and Tampa, Fla.; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing.

Bank of Hope’s slogan “Bankers, Experts, Neighbors” is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to improving the value of its services as Bankers, providing comprehensive financial solutions as Experts, and being good Neighbors that foster growth for its customers and communities. The Bank has also notably shown great support for education and has distributed more than $2.7 million in scholarships through its Hope Scholarship Foundation.

Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com%2FBankofhope.Official, www.instagram.com%2Fbankofhope.official, and www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbankofhope.

