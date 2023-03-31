PR Newswire

SizeUp by Comerica provides small business customers nationwide with key insights to make data-driven decisions

DALLAS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Small Business Week, Comerica Bank is introducing SizeUp by Comerica, an exclusive and complimentary new tool that allows small business customers to tap into industry-specific research, insights and analysis to help them make data-driven business decisions. SizeUp by Comerica thus provides small businesses with a competitive advantage in a highly challenging business environment.

The new tool is the latest addition to the Comerica SmallBizCo-op™, a suite of unique product and service offerings designed to help Comerica small businesses customers grow and thrive. Specifically, SizeUp by Comerica allows small business banking customers to:

Rank their business performance to industry competitors

Compare revenue, employment, wages and more to the local competition

Discover potential customers, suppliers and competitors

Measure consumer spending in their local area

Optimize marketing to target their ideal customers

"SizeUp by Comerica is a leading-edge tool that enables our small business customers to harness the power of big data and obtain free market data, along with customized analysis that would otherwise cost them thousands of dollars to obtain on their own," said Omar Salah, Comerica Bank's Director of Small Business Banking. "We are dedicated to helping small businesses reach their goals, and this resource has the ability to make a significant impact on the growth trajectory of small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs across the country."

To learn more about SizeUp by Comerica, visit here.

Part of a larger, concerted small business support strategy

SizeUp by Comerica is the latest solution Comerica has launched as part of a larger initiative to share its resources with small business customers. Through SmallBizCo-op, Comerica also provides customers with significant savings on everyday business purchases and more nationally, along with other programs uniquely tailored to specific markets.

SizeUp by Comerica follows the announcement of Comerica CoWorkSpaces™, a new concept that offers complimentary office space exclusively to the bank's small business customers in North Texas. Through a $3 million investment, nearly 10,000 square feet of existing banking center space across nine Comerica Bank locations will be transformed into unique resource centers where Comerica customers can conduct business. Each CoWorkSpaces site will be equipped with features like Wi-Fi, AV presentation equipment, reservable meeting rooms, hospitality stations and more. For more information about CoWorkSpaces, visit comerica.com/spaces.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded nearly 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, establishing its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $91.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-delivers-valuable-competitive-market-research-to-small-businesses-301817257.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank