Gentex and ODC Network Break Ground on Innovative Preschool

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ZEELAND, Mich., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dozens of representatives from educational institutions, community organizations, economic development groups, and state and local government gathered today in Zeeland, Michigan, as Gentex Corporation ( GNTX) and the ODC Network (ODC) broke ground on the Gentex Discovery Preschool, an on-site daycare center and preschool designed to provide quality, subsidized childcare for the children of Gentex employees.

“Improving access to affordable, quality childcare is a goal shared by all the groups represented here today,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “Finding and paying for childcare has increasingly become a burden for far too many in our community. It’s a barrier to employment that also negatively affects child development, household financial stability, and overall economic growth. We trust this facility will become a meaningful benefit for Gentex employees, allow individuals to reenter the workforce, and create childcare openings throughout the community.”

The Gentex Discovery Preschool: An ODC Network Early Childcare Center, will consist of a 43,000-square-foot facility to be built on Gentex’s corporate campus in Zeeland. It will include 12 daycare rooms, three infant rooms, office and common space, a food preparation area, and indoor play center. There will also be many outdoor nature-based playscapes and a fishing pond.

The facility will be owned by Gentex and operated by the ODC Preschools division of the ODC Network. ODC Preschools provides nature-based childcare and early childhood education programming. Children spend time outdoors each day, learning through active play and exploration.

“Employer-based childcare centers are strategically important to the continued growth of West Michigan,” said ODC’s CEO Travis Williams. “They benefit the employer by helping attract and retain talent, the economy by expanding the workforce, and children by reducing the achievement gap and improving health and educational outcomes.”

The Gentex Discovery Preschool will be the first of its kind in the area, due in part to its extended hours of operation, which will accommodate the children of both first- and second-shift workers, with a capacity target of up to 250 children per shift. Gentex plans to offer discounted childcare rates as a benefit of employment.

Over the past couple years, Gentex has been systematically addressing some of the region’s most significant barriers to employment. In 2021, the company launched Spanish-speaking assembly lines to expand employment opportunities for West Michigan’s growing Hispanic community. Today, over 200 Spanish-speaking employees work on various production lines throughout the company.

Later this month, the company plans to open a satellite production facility in the Madison Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids. By expanding its manufacturing footprint, Gentex plans to boost its employee base and provide greater access to well-paying jobs for those unlikely to commute to Zeeland due to rising transportation costs.

ODC Preschools' mission is to provide quality, nature-based, early childhood experiences that prepare young children to be active, independent learners with a lifelong connection to the natural world. ODC Preschools is one of ODC Network's nine divisions.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation ( GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media Contact
Craig Piersma
(616) 772-1590 x4316
[email protected]		ODC Network Media Contact
Alexa Redick
(616) 502-1386
[email protected]
Gentex Investor Relations Contact
Josh O’Berski
(616) 772-1800 x5814
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ade0bd63-c7d1-41b8-94f7-88e1843789be

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/520defa3-a1dc-4fcd-9856-70d129fcdc36

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e786dc0-47da-4bd6-afcf-c1c36be6dce1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d26475c-3af1-49e7-94ae-f5b1cbb43809

ti?nf=ODgzMzE5OCM1NTc4NDQ1IzIwMDcxNDk=
Gentex-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.