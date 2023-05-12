Hallmark Announces AM Best Rating Changes, Interim Final Arbitration Award, and Partnership with an AM Best "A" Rated Carrier

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Best announced today that it has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark) [ HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “bbb” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group. In addition, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status of all Credit Ratings (ratings).

As previously disclosed in Hallmark’s public filings, certain of Hallmark’s subsidiaries are parties to an arbitration proceeding relating to a Loss Portfolio Transfer Reinsurance Contract with DARAG Bermuda Ltd. and DARAG Insurance Limited. On May 4, 2023, the arbitration panel rendered an interim final award, subject to final determination of certain amounts under settlement. The results of the award will result in a loss to Hallmark that we estimate to be in a range of $25 to $35 million. AM Best indicated that its continuing review of Hallmark’s rating would be subject to several factors, including the final disposition of this arbitration proceeding.

We understand that in certain situations, an insured requires AM Best “A” rated paper, for which we have entered a partnership with an AM Best “A” rated carrier. They operate as an independent brand of a Fortune 500 holding company with insurance, reinsurance, and investment operations around the world. This carrier will allow Hallmark to underwrite our policies on their paper to accommodate such requirements.

In addition, we have been advised by Core Specialty, which in October 2022 acquired our Excess & Surplus Lines Operations, that it has concluded the interim period during which it was issuing Hallmark policies in respect of the E&S business and will now be issuing new and renewal policies using its “A- (positive)” insurance carrier subsidiaries and own systems. Such policies were fully reinsured by a Core Specialty insurance carrier subsidiary from the date of acquisition.

About Hallmark

Hallmark is a property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Kenney
Chief Executive Officer
817.348.1600
www.hallmarkgrp.com

A photo accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fb87372-b7a9-47e0-969b-94291b3c6287

ti?nf=ODgzMzIxNiM1NTc2ODM1IzIwMTg5NDU=
Hallmark-Financial-Services-In.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.