Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Evolus management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-6184 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0877 (international) or connect to the live webcast via the link on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and using conference number 13737457. An archived webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on our flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Visit us at www.evolus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

