The investigation concerns whether TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. ("TriplePoint" or "the Company") (NYSE: TPVG) has violated federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether TriplePoint has violated federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2023, Bear Cave published an article on TriplePoint and stated “TriplePoint is encumbered by high fees, weak management, and a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups,” and states that “the Bear Cave believes TriplePoint’s equity may be severely impaired, if it has any value at all.” Following this news, TriplePoint stock dropped roughly 8% that same day.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.



