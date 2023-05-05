PR Newswire

Tickets for XFC Grand Prix™ on sale now at XFCFight.com

DETROIT, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fighters are grappling to get on the undercard and the top matchups are set for XFC Grand Prix™, a premier MMA professional fight night event happening June 2, 2023, at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in downtown Detroit.

In the main event, Muhammed "Muscle" DeReese takes on Bobby "The Freak" Brents in a heavyweight bout for the ages. DeReese hails from Queens, New York, and enters the fight with a 9-5-0 professional MMA record, while Brents, the pride of Springfield, Illinois, has chalked up a record of 17-8-0. Both fighters in this 265-pound weight class will be looking to add one in the win column in Detroit.

The co-main event features featherweights Olivier "Warrior of God" Murad versus Guilherme Faria. Murad is an American fighter of Haitian ethnicity who comes in with a 6-1-0 record, facing Brazilian Faria who enters the fight with an 18-10-0 record as a professional MMA fighter. At the 145-pound weight class, these lean and mean featherweights will bring heavy action on fight night.

"It's going to be a great Friday night in Detroit as the drivers hit pit row and the fighters step into the spotlight," said Steve Smith, CEO of XFC. "XFC Grand Prix promises to provide fast and furious MMA action from start to finish. The athletes have been training hard and they're fired up to put on a competitive and entertaining show for the people of the city, state, and global TV audience."

Tickets to XFC Grand Prix go on sale today at XFCFight.com or at the Wayne State Fieldhouse box office. XFC Grand Prix attendees can choose between general admission and VIP seating packages with only a few select VIP tables still available.

Details about the complete fight card, corporate sponsors, pre- and post-fight fighter appearances, and broadcast partners will be announced weekly leading up to the fight. Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information or www.XFCGrandPrix.com for exclusive XFC and XFC Grand Prix licensed merchandise.

"The first weekend in June will offer fans of sports, entertainment, and spectacle a stacked card of opportunities to kick off summer in Detroit," said XFC COO Doug Kuiper. "Following on the heels of a packed first day of racing, XFC will bring national and local names to the ring and provide an unrivaled, adrenaline-packed evening of entertainment for Detroit Grand Prix and mixed martial arts fans."

XFC Grand Prix coincides with the return of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear to the downtown streets of Detroit, making the first weekend of June the unofficial kick off to summer sports in the Motor City. The Friday evening XFC Grand Prix will be preceded by practice and qualifying sessions featuring all of the racing series competing on day one of the Detroit Grand Prix weekend.

