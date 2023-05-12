NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems

Cadence is spotlighting the final group of Cadence's Women in Technology Scholarship recipients by sharing these students' outstanding achievements and inspirational stories in celebration of the program's fifth year.

These highly accomplished women are pursuing technical degrees and were selected to receive a scholarship based on their impressive academic records, work in the community, leadership potential, and recommendations from professors. Get to know our awardees, the next generation of innovation, by reading more about their journeys below.

Watch this short video to hear directly from the students as they dive into their personal experiences, post-graduation goals, and what drives them to shape the future of technology.

Fabia Athena, Georgia Institue of Technology

"Since my childhood, I have been very interested in mathematics and science. My love for these subjects influenced me to study engineering. Eventually, growing up, I realized technology is essential to solving problems faster and for the future of a nation. My excitement for science, coupled with the realization of its importance, inspired me to study a technical field."

Hena Naaz, Georgia Institue of Technology

"I wish to pursue a career in the VLSI and software industry to practice my skills that I have developed. I want to contribute to creating technologies for the present and future generations to come. I will try my best to be a good leader and a source of support for newcomers in my field."

Margaret Cox, Elon University

"This scholarship will allow me to make sure that I find the best fit with a company that shares my values. I am excited about entering the workforce but want to ensure that I am working for a company that strives to support its employees and create an inclusive workspace."

Marziyeh Rezaei, University of Washington

"I have always wanted to have a significant impact in my field, and I believe creating my own startup would give me a chance to make this happen. I believe pursuing a PhD will expand my knowledge while exercising teamwork and leading projects, and it will prepare me to establish my own startup after graduation. Winning this scholarship made me respect myself as a female engineer and reminded me of all the challenges I have faced and all the efforts I've put in to stand where I am now. And now, I know my duty is to encourage other women who are at the beginning of their path to have faith in their dreams and never give up."

Nujhat Tasneem, Georgia Institue of Technology

"The main hurdle I faced as a part of an underrepresented group is the lack of knowledge of how other women in this field are thriving. I hope they know that there are opportunities waiting for them, and with hard work, they can achieve almost anything. I will encourage them to attend various women in engineering conferences that are out there (for example, Grace Hopper, Grad-Cohort CRA-WP, Society of Women Engineers conference, IEEE WIE conference). I attended two of the above-mentioned conferences-the women I met there and the talks I attended boosted my confidence, and I learned a lot."

Olivia Jo Dickinson, Duke University

"Do not be intimated by challenges or setbacks. STEM is difficult for everyone, but you are capable, and your curiosity and passion will guide you to success. There may be stages of your career where you feel especially ostracized for your race, ethnicity, gender, etc., but do not let these times be moments where you doubt yourself. Let these times be moments where you realize how ever more important you are for ensuring others do not have to feel the same way because they have you to look up to as a representative of what is possible and what is attainable for someone who looks like you. "

Vidhisha Balachandran, Carnegie Mellon University

"I hope to use the scholarship to attend conferences outside of my research area, specifically toward the impact of NLP technology in day-to-day applications and use cases. I believe that this would help expand my knowledge and also inspire new ideas from adjacent fields that would be impactful in NLP. This will also enable me to understand the impact of NLP on other fields and identify cross-disciplinary future directions."

Cadence is proud to support women in technology and thanks everyone who submitted applications this year. We hope to continue reaching STEM students from underrepresented groups with our upcoming scholarships. Congratulations to the talented individuals who were selected based on everything they have accomplished thus far. We appreciate them sharing how these programs have impacted their studies and are excited to see where their passions take them next.

