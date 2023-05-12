As investors prepare for Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) shareholder meeting, which takes place on Saturday, five stocks meeting Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s key investing criteria as of Friday include Toll Brothers Inc. ( TOL, Financial), Winnebago Industries Inc. ( WGO, Financial), Nextstar Media Group Inc. ( NXST, Financial), P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. ( PTSI, Financial) and Thor Industries Inc. ( THO, Financial) according to the Buffett-Munger Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Buffett built the Omaha, Nebraska-based company from a textile business in the 1960s to an insurance conglomerate that has a market cap of over $707 billion as of Friday. Berkshire seeks to invest in companies based on a four-criteria investing approach: understandable business, favorable growth prospects, shareholder-oriented management and attractive valuations.

GuruFocus’ Buffett-Munger Screener applies Buffett’s investing approach by looking for companies with a high business predictability rank, increasing profit margins, incurring little debt while growing business and a low price-earnings-to-growth ratio.

As of Friday, the Top 25 Buffett-Munger Companies model portfolio has returned a cumulative 340% since its inception in December 2008, compared to the Standard & Poor’s 500 index return of 357.93% over the same period. Over the past 10 years, the model portfolio has returned an annualized 8.13% per year, compared to the S&P 500 return of an annualized 9.66% per year.

Toll Brothers

Shares of Toll Brothers ( TOL, Financial) traded around $62.57 on Friday, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.22 outperforms approximately 65% of global competitors.

The Washington, Pennsylvania-based luxury homebuilding company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for momentum and financial strength.

Toll Brothers’ positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 3.7% per year on average over the past five years.

Winnebago Industries

Shares of Winnebago Industries ( WGO, Financial) traded around $59.05 on Friday, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.70. The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.22 outperforms approximately 94% of global competitors.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based recreational vehicle company has a GF Score of 99 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for GF Value, profitability and growth.

Winnebago Industries’ positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 10.6% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

Nextstar Media Group

Shares of Nextstar Media Group ( NXST, Financial) traded around $165.23 on Friday, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86. The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.26 outperforms approximately 90% of global competitors.

The Irving, Texas-based television station operating company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

Nextstar Media Group’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 9 out of 9, and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 6.5% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 93% of global competitors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services ( PTSI, Financial) traded around $23.80 on Friday, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78. The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.26 outperforms approximately 79% of global competitors.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based truck loading company has a GF Score of 96 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and GF Value, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, and a rank of 7 out of 10 for momentum and financial strength.

P.A.M. Transportation Services’ positive investing signs include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by over 34% per year on average over the past five years.

Thor Industries

Shares of Thor Industries ( THO, Financial) traded around $82.28 on Friday, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72. The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.28 outperforms approximately 92% of global competitors.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based recreational vehicle company has a GF Score of 97 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and GF Value, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10.

Thor Industries’ positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 2.7% per year on average over the past five years.