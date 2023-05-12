Grove to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp, today announced that it will report fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.grove.co%2F. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 413-7205. International callers may dial (201) 689-8537. A replay of the call will be available until May 25, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, access code: 13738115. The webcast will remain available on the Company’s investor relations website for 6 months following the webcast.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025. For more information, visit www.grove.com.

