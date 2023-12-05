The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EEA) and The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GF) (each, a “Fund,” and, collectively, the “Funds”) each announced today that its Board of Directors declared the distributions set forth below. GF’s and EEA’s total distributions will be paid in cash to any stockholder of record as of May 15, 2023.

Details for each Fund’s distributions are as follows:

Declaration - 5/5/2023 Ex-Date - 5/12/2023 Record - 5/15/2023 Payable - 5/31/2023 Fund

Ticker

Net Investment

Income per Share Short-Term

Capital Gains per Share Long-Term

Capital Gains per Share Total

Distribution per Share The European Equity Fund, Inc. EEA $0.0325 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0325 The New Germany Fund, Inc. GF $0.0136 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0136

For more information on each Fund, including the most recent month-end performance, visit www.dwsfunds.com or call (800) 349-4281.

Important Information

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is diversified and primarily focuses its investments in equity securities of issuers domiciled in Europe, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region.

The New Germany Fund, Inc. is diversified and primarily focuses its investments in equity securities of issuers domiciled in Germany, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that that country.

Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, and risks of currency and capital controls, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in US and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the funds and their investments.

The European Union, the United States and other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to Russian military and other actions in recent years. These sanctions have adversely affected Russian individuals, issuers and the Russian economy. Russia, in turn, has imposed sanctions targeting Western individuals, businesses and products. The various sanctions have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, not only the Russian economy, but also the economies of many countries in Europe, including countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such statements represent management’s current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties, including public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus), war, terrorism, trade disputes and related geopolitical events.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE

NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-095758-1) (05/23)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005253/en/