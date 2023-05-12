Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Barcelona, Spain. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO, will address conference participants on Wednesday, May 17, at 2:40 p.m. CEST (8:40 a.m. EDT; 6:40 a.m. MDT) in a fireside chat lasting 20 minutes. The presentation will be live streamed, and a webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.royalgold.com, under Investors/Events & Presentations.

