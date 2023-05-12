Alcon Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Alcon Inc. (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the approval of all proposed resolutions at its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

A total of 321,168,907 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.04 each, representing an aggregate nominal value of CHF 12,846,756.28, were represented at today's AGM.

Shareholders re-elected F. Michael Ball as member and Chair of the Board of Directors, and the other members of the Board who all stood for re-election, namely Lynn Bleil, Raquel Bono, Arthur Cummings, David Endicott, Thomas Glanzmann, D. Keith Grossman, Scott Maw, Karen May, Ines Pöschel and Dieter Spälti, for a term of one year.

In addition, shareholders re-elected Thomas Glanzmann, Karen May, Scott Maw and Ines Pöschel to form the Compensation Committee for a period of one year.

Discharge was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Committee for the 2022 financial year.

In two separate binding votes, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of office ending at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, and the Executive Committee for 2024. Shareholders also accepted the 2022 Compensation Report, in a non-binding, consultative vote.

Shareholders also approved the Board of Directors’ proposal for the amendments of the Articles of Incorporation of Alcon Inc. implementing the requirements of the reform of Swiss corporate law that came into force on January 1, 2023 and taking into account current best corporate governance practice.

“It was a pleasure to host our first in-person AGM in Lausanne, and I am thankful for our shareholders’ high level of engagement and participation,” said F. Michael Ball, Chair of the Board of Directors. “With the trust and support of our shareholders, we will continue to live our purpose of helping the world See Brilliantly.”

Alcon shareholders approved the operating and financial review of Alcon Inc., the annual financial statements of Alcon Inc. and the consolidated financial statements for 2022.

Shareholders also approved that a gross dividend of CHF 0.21 per dividend-bearing share be declared, and that, after appropriation of the proposed dividend, the remaining amount of available earnings be carried forward.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers SA, Geneva, was re-elected as statutory auditors for the 2023 financial year. Hartmann Dreyer Attorneys-at-Law was also re-elected as the independent representative for a term of one year extending until the 2024 AGM.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

