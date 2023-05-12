Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting unmet medical needs in oncology, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases, today announced that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) Listing Qualifications Department notifying the Company that it is not currently in compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A) requires listed companies to maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $10,000,000, and the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $7,833,305 as of December 31, 2022. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has 45 calendar days, or until June 20, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the letter, or until October 31, 2023, to evidence compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s compliance plan, the Company may appeal the decision to a Hearing’s Panel. Alternatively, the Company may consider applying to transfer the Class A Ordinary Shares to The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Nasdaq deficiency letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares, and its Class A Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “APM” at this time.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications), autoimmune and infectious diseases. Aptorum has completed two phase I clinical trials for its ALS-4 (MRSA) and orphan drug designated SACT-1 (Neuroblastoma) small molecule drugs and commercializing its NLS-2 NativusWell® nutraceutical (menopause). The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development and ongoing clinical validation of its novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

