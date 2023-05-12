The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (“TDS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 4, 2022, TDS released its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting that UScellular’s heavy promotional activity, including a free phone upgrade promotion, had failed to correct the Company’s postpaid churn rate and had substantially eroded the Company’s profitability.

On this news, TDS’ stock price fell $4.29, or 25.9%, to close at $12.28 per share on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

