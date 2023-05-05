PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 12.5%. Total seats increased 18.0% and the number of departures increased by 17.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 13.6% and the load factor was 78.9%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 6.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 8.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.5%. The volume of departures increased by 15.6% and seats increased by 15.8%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 343 million, the demand (RPK) was 255 million and international load factor was 74.4%.

April/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM (1) Operating data * Apr/23 Apr/22 % Var. 4M23 4M22 % Var. LTM23 LTM22 % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 17,545 14,889 17.8 % 73,827 63,666 16.0 % 212,111 160,354 32.3 % Seats (thousand) 3,062 2,595 18.0 % 12,870 11,133 15.6 % 36,959 28,097 31.5 % ASK (million) 3,293 2,927 12.5 % 14,466 13,037 11.0 % 42,192 32,161 31.2 % RPK (million) 2,600 2,288 13.6 % 11,908 10,479 13.6 % 34,047 26,291 29.5 % Load factor 78.9 % 78.2 % 0.8 p.p 82.3 % 80.4 % 1.9 p.p 80.7 % 81.7 % -1.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,333 1,960 19.0 % 10,268 8,706 17.9 % 28,923 22,361 29.3 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 16,757 14,499 15.6 % 70,334 62,510 12.5 % 203,056 158,893 27.8 % Seats (thousand) 2,927 2,527 15.8 % 12,272 10,933 12.3 % 35,404 27,846 27.1 % ASK (million) 2,950 2,783 6.0 % 12,938 12,552 3.1 % 38,086 31,550 20.7 % RPK (million) 2,344 2,162 8.4 % 10,730 10,095 6.3 % 30,777 25,813 19.2 % Load factor 79.5 % 77.7 % 1.8 p.p 82.9 % 80.4 % 2.5 p.p 80.8 % 81.8 % -1.0 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,234 1,903 17.4 % 9,814 8,546 14.8 % 27,711 22,164 25.0 % International GOL

















Departures 788 390 N.M 3,493 1,156 N.M 9,055 1,461 N.M Seats (thousand) 135 67 N.M 598 200 N.M 1,555 251 N.M ASK (million) 343 145 N.M 1,527 485 N.M 4,106 610 N.M RPK (million) 255 127 N.M 1,177 384 N.M 3,270 478 N.M Load factor 74.4 % 87.4 % -0.1 p.p 77.1 % 79.2 % 0.0 p.p 79.6 % 78.3 % 1.6p.p Pax on board (thousand) 99 57 74.4 % 455 160 N.M 1,213 197 N.M On-time Departures 91.1 % 94.7 % -3.6 p.p 86.7 % 95.3 % -8.6 p.p 87.5 % 92.8 % -5.3 p.p Flight Completion 98.9 % 99.5 % -0.6 p.p 98.4 % 99.6 % -1.2 p.p 98.8 % 99.4 % -0.6 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 8.1 5.1 58.4 % 29.3 19.8 48.1 % 80.9 49.4 63.7 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-april-2023-301817554.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.